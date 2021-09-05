Project Self-Sufficiency to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Acme in September

Project Self-Sufficiency has been selected as a charity partner for Acme and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project. Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.

“Thanks to outstanding community support, The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency has remained open and ready to serve anyone in need since the onset of this public health crisis,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are exceptionally grateful to be the recipient of a third grant from the ‘ACME Foundation Nourishing Neighbors’ initiative which is committed to fighting hunger in our community and ensuring that children have access to a wholesome breakfast to kick off their day.”

Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and championing organizations that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Acme Foundation, it is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With as many as 1 in 4 children in America at risk of hunger, the funds raised in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. Those who are interested in supporting the Acme Foundation, Nourishing Neighbors initiative on behalf of Project Self-Sufficiency are encouraged to visit the Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, or Vernon, and make a donation at check out, September 1 – 30.

Project Self-Sufficiency is welcoming monetary donations to purchase food, as well as the donation of non-perishable items such as canned soups and stews; canned fruits and vegetables; fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; frozen meals; coffee; tuna; pastas and sauces; peanut butter and jelly; toothpaste; shampoos and conditioners; hair care products; skin care products; laundry detergents; diapers and baby wipes; toilet tissue; facial tissue; and feminine hygiene products. Monetary and food donations will be gratefully accepted at the agency Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Those who are interested in accessing The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency are invited to visit the campus, 127 Mill Street, Newton or call the agency, 973-940-3500.