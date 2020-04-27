Provide Take-Out Meals for HMC Staff

We have a larger effort to bring in take-out food as a special treat for all staff that is being jointly coordinated for us by FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) and the Hackettstown Rotary Club. All funds will be combined to have large quantities of individually packages meals prepared by area restaurants brought in at scheduled intervals as a treat and show of support for all the folks who are part of the care team here at HMC. It’s a win/win, since it will support our area restaurants, as well, by giving them business. People can visit www.HackettstownRotary.org and read the text under the Donate button to learn more.