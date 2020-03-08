Rabbi Geoffrey Spector Receives Honorary Doctorate of Divinity JTS

Rabbi Geoffrey Spector, senior rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom, was among a distinguished group of 45 rabbis who received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity (DD) from The Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) at a convocation ceremony on January 26. The recipients were all rabbis who have served the Jewish community and the Conservative Movement with distinction for more than 25 years and represent congregational rabbis, Jewish communal professionals, educators, and chaplains from across the United States, as well as from Israel, Europe, South America, and Asia.