Randolph Senior Appointed to the United States Naval Academy

By Henry M. Holden

Randolph High School (RHS) senior Chris Civetta knew exactly what he wanted to do from his sophomore year.

“A lot of people had their calling early in life but for me I just stumbled upon it in my sophomore year. I felt like I wanted to have a challenge at school and I also didn’t feel I fit into some of the Ivy League schools. It just wasn’t my thing.

“I always had this desire to serve and use the gifts and talents I have to help better my community. I did some research into the military academies and it seemed like the Naval Academy was the perfect fit for what I was looking for.

“At first, my mom and dad were skeptical. They didn’t quite understand. Once they understood this was something I wanted to do, and I had good intentions behind it, they were supportive. My parents have been the most influential people in my life. They’ve taught me right from wrong. Without them I would not be where I am today.”

Chris has a passion for science and has excelled academically with an inspiring 4.6 GPA.

“I have always enjoy pushing myself in the classroom as well as the many extracurricular opportunities available to me,” Chris said.

In addition to academic excellence, Chris has been very engaged during his time at RHS. As a member of the Varsity Hockey team, he helped lead his team to the 2020 state championship in March. Chris was the student body president and an officer in the computer club.

“I am extremely humbled by the opportunity that I have to study at the United States Naval Academy (USNA). I was offered the opportunity to attend a number of great schools; University of Pennsylvania, the University of Notre Dame, and Northeastern University, with a full NROTC scholarship. Instead I chose USNA because it is going to provide me with a challenging, once in a lifetime experience. When choosing a school, I think it is important to find what is best for you. The Naval Academy is the right fit for me.”

“I am looking forward to everything they’re going to throw at me mentally and physically. I’ll be challenged day in and day out to become a young leader in service of my country. It may not be easy at times, and it may not be the usual college experience, but I know that it’s going to make me the best possible version of myself.”

Chris is focusing on science and engineering. “Throughout school, I’ve always loved math, engineering, science, and physics. I enjoy those subjects and I’ve always been good at them. They always piqued my interest. That was one of the reasons I picked the Naval Academy. They have fantastic engineering programs and positions post-graduation.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time volunteering at church groups. For instance, Vacation Bible School where the kids have a good time for a week while learning about the Bible and their faith. I also volunteered at the church for the Youth-Group, the soup kitchen and feeding lunches to the homeless.”

The application consists of writing essays that include all activities and grades. “You have to pass a medical exam, a vision check, and a physical test, which includes push-ups, and pull-ups, sit ups, a basketball throw, and a one-mile run. The application process took me approximately three months, to complete everything,” said Chris.

“Initially I didn’t meet the weight requirements so, I had to go through a lot exercising and adhere to a strict diet. I lost 40 pounds resulting in me doing well on all the physical tests. I run six days a week and get up before any of my online classes start. I tried not to become too lazy or complacent during the quarantine.”

Chris learned of his acceptance to the academy in an unusual place. “I was in the locker room after a hockey practice. I had just gotten out of the shower and was about to leave when two emails caught my eye. One of them was from the National Naval ROTC Program advising me that I had received a scholarship. I called my mom, and we were all very excited. I hung up and then opened the other email. It said I had been accepted at the Naval Academy. You should’ve heard the cheering in the locker room. It was really cool to be able to share that with my teammates and my close friends.”

Chris plans on majoring in Robotics and Control Engineering and hopes to work as a Surface Warfare Officer after graduation. Chris began serving our country on July 2.