RE/MAX Agent Ann-Marie Guerra Earns Annual Sales Production Award

RE/MAX Honors Local Realtor for Exceptional Business Performance

Ann-Marie Guerra, with RE/MAX Town and Valley, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2019, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $50,000 in commissions in the past year. In 2019, the Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

“It’s a great honor to receive this special award. The path of success is always tough and those who are always ready to take challenges and have courage to win over it, are awarded for these achievements,” said Guerra. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town and Valley, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers realize the dream of homeownership. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team. The appreciation I have for the people at my office does not get taken for granted.”

Guerra has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town and Valley for over a year now and has extensive experience in first time home buyers and investment properties. Among Guerra’s list of achievements, she has earned a RENE certification (Real Estate Negotiation Expert), PSA certification (Pricing Strategies), as well as a HSE certification (Home Staging Expert). Guerra holds a Real Estate license in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition, Guerra actively supports Warren County Realtor Board Association and Pocono Realtor Board Association.

About RE/MAX Town and Valley:

RE/MAX Town & Valley is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Hackettstown, Hope and Rockaway, servicing all areas. The brokerage has 40- 45 Realtors® and specializes in Residential, Commercial, Farms and Land. RE/MAX Town & Valley is a proud supporter of (Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, Susan G. Komen®, and other local charities. Ann-Marie is located in our Hackettstown office in the Panther Valley Strip mall located at 1585 Route 517. Ann-Marie can be reached at the office at 908.852.1333 or direct Ann-Marie Guerra, Real Estate Professional

(908) 303-3706 Email: amguerra4@hotmail.com.