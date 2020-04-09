RE/MAX Agent Maureen Donohue-Conway Earns Annual Sales Production Award

RE/MAX Honors Local Agent for Exceptional Business Performance

Maureen Donohue-Conway, with RE/MAX Town & Valley, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2019, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $50,000 in commissions in the past year. In 2019, the Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

“I was extremely honored to receive this prestigious award and thank all of my clients for my success,” said Maureen. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers realize the dream of home-ownership. It’s truly an honor to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive team at RE/MAX Town & Valley. The past year I have worked with clients under 30 find their place to call “Home”, it is possible to achieve, even in New Jersey. Perseverance pays off.”

Maureen has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Town & Valley for 15 years and has extensive experience in Historic Homes, Farms and Residential Homes. Among Maureen’s list of achievements, she has earned Circle of Excellence and RE/MAX Executive Club Awards In addition, Maureen actively supports local businesses as she is a big believer in shopping local and giving back to the community.

About RE/MAX Town & Valley

RE/MAX Town & Valley is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Hackettstown, Hope and Rockaway, servicing all areas. The brokerage has 40- 45 Realtors® and specializes in Residential, Commercial, Farms and Land. RE/MAX Town & Valley is a proud supporter of (Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, Susan G. Komen®, and other local charities. Maureen is located in our Hackettstown office in the Panther Valley Strip mall located at 1585 Route 517. Maureen can be reached at the office at 908.852.1333 or direct Maureen Donohue-Conway Broder/Sales Associate 908.283.3073 WWW.Sellbuynjhomes.com, Sellbuynjhomes@gmail.com.