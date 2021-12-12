PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Red Ribbon Week was sponsored in the Woodland Park School District by the WP Municipal Alliance Against Alcoholism & Drug Abuse. Red Ribbon Week is aimed at promoting a commitment to be a drug-free, alcohol-free, violence-free, and smoke-free community. Members of the local Daisy and Girl Scout Troops and Memorial School students decorated the grounds of the schools with red ribbons.​ During the week, the schools had different theme days, such as wearing red, superhero shirts, and team jerseys, as shown by Mayor Keith Kazmark, School District Superintendent Dr. Michele Pillari, Memorial School Principal Stephen Scholtz, and students. In addition, there was an anti-alcohol and drug door decorating contest sponsored by the Alliance in the schools for students.