Remembering Frank Kennedy

The men and women of the Mount Olive Police Department extend our sincere condolences to the family of former Mount Olive Police Officer Frank Kennedy. Frank was born and grew up in Jersey City. He served in the United States Army from May of 1960 through April 1963. During that time, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Citation, and earned his Parachute Jumpmaster Wings. Following his service, he would later move to the Budd Lake section of the Township. In 1970, former Chief Roger E. Stephens recommended him for hire. That year Frank would attend the 124th Municipal Police Class at the New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt. Frank would go on to become Mount Olive’s first Traffic Officer. He would receive numerous letters of commendation in this capacity. As the Traffic Officer, Frank also instructed high school students in defensive driving courses. Frank would leave the police department in 1979 and go on to become the Sanitation Supervisor for Mount Olive for 17 years. He owned and operated Kennedy’s Pub in Budd Lake for many years and volunteered his time and talents with the Stanhope American Legion and the Mount Olive Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. Frank was also a member of the Warren County Tall Cedars Club and the Netcong Sports Club. Frank had a big personality and a booming voice. There was no mistaking his presence. He will be missed.