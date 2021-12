On Monday, November 1, 2021, John Howard passed away peacefully. Mr. Howard began his career at Passaic Valley Regional High School in 2006 as a Science Teacher. In addition to teaching, Mr. Howard also served as a Fencing Coach and Chess Club advisor. He genuinely cared about his students and had an uncanny sense of humor that created a positive classroom environment for all that he taught. Today we lost a passionate educator, a great man and a friend to all.