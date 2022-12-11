Remembering Two Mount Olive Civil War Veterans

Mt Olive Township has a Civil War Veteran who died during his service buried in Fredericksburg National Cemetery. John D. Salmon and his older brother Andrew F. Salmon were both serving In Company F, 15th NJ Vols. They were the sons of Daniel L Salmon 1815-1851 and Eleanor Flock Salmon 1819-1859. They were both young when their father died and were 17 and 14 years of age when their mother died.

John D. Salmon was born 1845 in Mt Olive Township. He enlisted in Company F, 15th NJ Vol on August 29, 1862. He was 17 years old and prior to enlisting he was living and working as a farm hand on Philip G. Stephens Farm. His brother Andrew was living at the same farm listed as a student and working as a farm hand. John served as a private and died of fever and illness on March 27, 1863, at the White Oak Church which was serving as a hospital during the battles at Fredericksburg VA. He was eighteen years old and served 7 months before he died. He was first buried in Mrs. Nancy Greens Farm in Stafford County, Virginia and later reinterred in Fredericksburg National Cemetery in B-D-25 plot marker 4755.

Andrew F. Salmon was born 1843. He enlisted on August 8, 1862 in Company F, 15th NJ Vol. He was serving as a Sergeant. He was wounded at Spotsylvania Virginia on May 12, 1864 and died 8 days later on May 21, 1864 at Fredericksburg VA. He was 21 years old and served 22 months. His body was returned to Mt Olive and he is buried in the Baptist Church Cemetery.

There was a third Salmon son Daniel Elmer Salmon that was taken in by Salmon relatives after the parents had died and the brothers were working and enlisting to serve. Daniel went on to attend Cornell University and received a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science in 1872 and 1876 received his doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He was credited for isolating the Salmonella bacteria which was named after him.