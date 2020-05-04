REMOTE LEARNING AT THE ALBROOK SCHOOL – NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES

Throughout our forty year history, The Albrook School has been a close-knit community. This was clearly evident during this difficult time through a remote learning lesson entitled: Not All Heroes Wear Capes shared by Mrs. Delia, one of Albrook’s preschool teachers. The Albrook students designed and decorated paper hearts and, along with their teachers, displayed them on their front windows and doors to show their appreciation for the healthcare professionals, first responders, and all the beautiful people who work on the frontlines to help us stay safe.

The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school. We serve up to 200 children ages two through twelve. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools and follows the Montessori philosophy of assisting each child in developing each of his or her potentialities to the fullest. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lisa Perez at 908-580-0661 or email lperez@albrookschool.org.