Renne retirement 

Det. Sgt. Carlo Renne retired from the Woodland Park Police Department on April 30 after serving 17 years with the Department.

Renne is West Paterson born and bred, attending local schools, PVHS, and then going on to become a Paterson Police Officer for eight years before transferring home to the WPPD, where he served for 17 years.

As a police officer in Paterson in May 2000, he was induced into the NJ Police Honor Legion for saving a family from a burning home. He has received two meritorious awards, an exceptional duty award, two honorable service awards and was recognized for two life savings. Renne also served for five years as PBA Local 173 president.