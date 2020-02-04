Rescued Dog from Dubai Stars in New Children’s Book

Born in Dubai, Sydney the Saluki was chosen as a young pup to be a racing dog. She ran at top speed to please her owner but when she became injured and unable to continue racing she was no longer wanted. The sleek, athletic dog was alone and in urgent need of help. Rescue groups in both the Middle East and the United States worked together to find Sydney a forever home.

First-time author, Danielle Caro of Long Valley shares Sydney’s story in her new children’s picture book, A Home for Sydney. The book is fictionalized but based on true events experienced by Caro and her family while adopting Sydney.

This unique story shows children how powerful volunteer work between countries can be in finding homes for animals in need.

A life-long animal lover, Caro grew up surrounded by pets of all sizes from fish to horses. She’s an animal advocate and a member of several animal welfare organizations.

Despite an unusual start in life, Sydney has become a wonderful family pet. Her book is available for purchase through the author’s website www.daniellecaro.com or on Amazon.

Readers may follow Sydney’s adventures on Instagram @sydneysaluki