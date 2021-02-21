RHA offers ‘Nature Days’ outdoor programs for children

BEDMINSTER TWP. – The calendar still says winter but spring is on its way, with longer days and the re-awakening of nature!

Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA), the region’s watershed watchdog, is offering a series of spring “Nature Days” outdoor programs for children from preschool age through fifth grade. Most classes will be held at RHA’s Fairview Farm Wildlife Preserve in Bedminster, and once a week a class will be held at the Dvoor Farm in Flemington.

“Together we will discover all the changes that spring brings: migrating birds, newly budding leaves, and stirring insects in the thawing ground,” said Lauren Theis, RHA’s education director. “Each day includes adventures, hands-on challenges, creative fun, free play and new friends – furred, feathered, flora, and human.”

All classes are limited to 10 children, and Covid-19 safety precautions will be followed.

The Nature Days programs are:

Pre-Kindergarten – Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fairview Farm in Bedminster. Parents can register their children for one day or both.

Grades K-3 – Classes will be held from 2-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Monday class will be held at the Dvoor Farm in Flemington, and the Wednesday and Friday classes will be held at Fairview Farm in Bedminster. Parents can register their children for one, two or all three days.

Grades 4 and 5 – Classes will be held from 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Bedminster. Parents can register their children for one day or both.

To register online, go to the Raritan Headwaters website at https://www.raritanheadwaters.org/spring-nature-days/. For more information, contact Lauren Theis at ltheis@raritanheadwaters.org.

Registration is open now the first session of Nature Days classes, running from March 8 through April 9; a second spring session will run from April 12 through May 14; registration will open on March 29.

About Raritan Headwaters

Raritan Headwaters has been working since 1959 to protect, preserve and improve water quality and other natural resources of the Raritan River headwaters region through efforts in science, education, advocacy, land preservation and stewardship. RHA’s 470-square-mile region provides clean drinking water to 300,000 residents of 38 municipalities in Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris counties and beyond to some 1.5 million homes and businesses in New Jersey’s densely populated urban areas.

To learn more about Raritan Headwaters and its programs, please visit www.raritanheadwaters.org or call 908-234-1852.