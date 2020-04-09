RHS Student Named Finalist in Drexel’s Photography Contest

Roxbury High School Senior Autumn-Brook Tucker, an Advanced Photography student had her photograph selected as a finalist for Drexel University’s High School Photography Contest.

The 19th annual contest was a record-setting one with more than 3,000 images submitted nationwide. Autumn was one of the 170 top photographs selected from around the country. Her work along with the other finalists was on display in Drexel University’s photo gallery located in Philadelphia, PA from February 8th through March 1st.