Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Pickleball Courts in Little Falls

The Township of Little Falls held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 17 to officially open their new Pickleball courts. The courts are part of the recently renovated building and turf fields that were completed at the newly dubbed Little Falls Sports and Recreation Complex (LFSRC), located at 160 Paterson Ave.

The upgrades include the addition of two new Pickleball courts, located at the north end of the complex, and a resurfacing of the existing tennis courts. Additional upgrades consist of a regulation-sized football field, two large soccer fields, and two baseball/softball fields that are 60/90 and 46/60. Also included is a clinic-style soccer field, which is located in the outfield of the 40/60 baseball field. Bleachers were also installed. A new four-garage storage shed was also constructed.

On-hand to officiate the ribbon-cutting was Mayor James Damiano, along with Council President Anthony Sgobba, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilman Chris Vancheri and Councilwoman Christine Hablitz. Also present was John Pace, Director of Recreation for the Township of Little Falls.

Damiano said the addition of Pickleball at the newly renovated Sports and Recreation Complex really goes to show the broad range of residents that the new complex is intended to serve.

“In just the short few weeks that the courts have been open, they have had use morning, noon and night, and I am thrilled to see the exciting atmosphere that they have created for residents of all ages,” he said.

Damiano also commended Seber for coming up with the idea to install the courts in the facility.

“I would like to thank Councilwoman Tanya Seber for spearheading this initiative and bringing this up and coming sport to Little Falls,” he added.

Seber said it was an exciting project to work on for the township and that she wanted to add an activity to the recreation facility that can be enjoyed by a more diverse group of residents.

“Pickelball is a sport that may include many different ages and abilities, and its popularity is ever-increasing right now throughout the country,” she explained.

She added that Open Space Grant Funds made it possible for the township to refinish the existing tennis courts, build brand new Pickelball courts with lights, and add a walking path between them. Also included are two shaded benches and a water fountain in order to comfort those who want to watch or are waiting for the use of one of the courts.

“I encourage our residents to go and take a trip down to this newly created area,” she noted. “It’s a great time to try a new sport!”

After the ribbon cutting, Damiano and several council members participated in a game of Pickelball, along with several residents. Larysa Cohen, a 20-year local resident and LFSRC volunteer, commented on the recent upgrades made to the complex.

“These renovations are beautiful and bring such joy during such a challenging time,” she said, adding that sports enthusiasts of all ages now have something to choose from to keep healthy at a social distance.

Cohen also said she looks forward to renewing organized tennis and supporting a clean, safe and controlled environment. She thanked Damiano and council members.

“Remember, you only live once but you get to serve twice” she quipped.

Photos courtesy of the Township of Little Falls