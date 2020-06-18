Robert Bednar, Tara Lauterbach and Karen Resch of RE/MAX Heritage Properties Earn e-PRO® Certification

Robert Bednar, Tara Lauterbach and Karen Resch, sales associates at RE/MAX Heritage Properties, recently earned their e-PRO® Certification from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

The e-PRO® Certification Program helps REALTORS® master the latest advanced digital marketing techniques. As program graduates, Bednar, Lauterbach and Resch are now proficient in the latest business tech tools to help safeguard client information and best market properties.

Robert Bednar has worked in the real estate business for 16 years. He joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2012. A 35-year resident of Long Valley, Bednar maintains a great deal of knowledge about the town as well as surrounding areas such as Hackettstown, Chester, Mendham, Roxbury and Mount Olive.

Bednar has received many honors throughout his career, including being named manager of the Chester office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. He has also earned regional RE/MAX awards, including the Executive Club and 100% Club awards.

“The e-PRO® Certification requires knowledge of the latest techniques in real estate marketing, including social media and mobile applications,” said Bednar. “The fast-changing nature of our business requires that we continually stay on top of the latest technology. Safeguarding our clients’ personal information is more important than ever, and the e-PRO® Certification highlights current issues in digital privacy and the best ways to protect our clients.”

Bednar works from the Chester office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. He may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700 or by email at rbednar@remax.net.

Tara Lauterbach is in her fourth year as a real estate agent. She began her career with RE/MAX Heritage Properties and specializes in helping residential buyers and sellers throughout Mt. Olive and neighboring communities in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

Lauterbach has earned several RE/MAX regional honors during her real estate career, including the Circle of Excellence, Certificate of Achievement and 100% Club awards.

“The e-PRO® Certification helps me best represent sellers and buyers as the digital landscape continues to be the new frontier for connecting with our community,” said Lauterbach. “The e-PRO® Certification also helps certified agents to be on the cutting edge of marketing, and to effectively communicate while diligently protecting consumers privacy and data.”

Lauterbach works from the Flanders offices of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 973-219-8490 or via email at TaraSellsNJ@gmail.com.

Karen Resch began her real estate career in 1987 and later joined RE/MAX in 2011. Resch specializes in helping buyers and sellers in Long Valley as well as Morris, Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

Resch has earned numerous honors throughout her career, including a Rookie of the Year award from Coldwell Banker during her first year in real estate. She has earned many awards in sales and in management.

“With social media becoming more and more relevant in today’s real estate market, this course has helped me in my role as Marketing Manager to stay current with various platforms and privacy regulations for the protection of our clients,” said Resch.

Resch works from the Flanders offices of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 908-310-5756 or by email at realtorkarenresch@gmail.com.