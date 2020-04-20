Roof Giveaway Nominees Sought

Nominations are now open for Alte Roofing’s 6th free roof giveaway to a local family! Nominees must reside in Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Morris or Sussex County, NJ. and own their home. You may nominate yourself or anyone who is in need of a new roof. The best nominations tell us why the nominee is deserving of a new roof, with some information about their back story. Photos of the nominee and/or the roof are helpful. This year’s timeline: Nominations accepted through May 31. 4 finalists announced on July 15. This is followed by a month long public vote to select the eventual winner. Winner will be announced on August 20, with install shortly after. Nominations are made online at https://noroofleftbehind.com/program/nj/1436 . Call Alte Roofing at 908-850-8558 with any questions.