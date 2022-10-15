Rose City Runners Looking for Members

Attention Morris area runners! Whether or not you are affiliated with a running club come check out the Rose City Runners! We meet every Saturday morning at the Kitchell Rd. parking area of nearby Loantaka Park. Meet time is 8:30 A.M. April-October and 9 A.M.November-March. (Note: we are planning a joint run with another club on 10/29 with an earlier start time. Check in with us if you plan to come that day.) We leave promptly so if it’s your first time come a little early so you can be introduced.

We share post Saturday run breakfast on a park picnic bench. We even have a fire in the shelter fireplace on cold winter days. We do have other activities including member hosted house parties.

Our USATF racing team competes against other NJ clubs. Racing on the team is an option, but not a requirement for membership.

Just come some Saturday! Members run varying paces (including a few walkers) and cover 3-8 miles, much on quiet wooded park trails. We have been getting 20-30 runners even on cold days. We have a diversity of ages from 20’s to 70’s with one member in her 80’s! When park trails are icy or snow covered we use alternate routes. We are a friendly welcoming group. Contact BarbaraRushman@yahoo.com or visit our website www.RoseCityRunners.com to join or to learn more.