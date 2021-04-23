Roxbury Arts Alliance Plans Outdoor Concerts

The Roxbury Arts Alliance is planning three outdoor shows this spring at the bandshell at Horseshoe Lake (72 Eyland Avenue in Succasunna, NJ). The first is on April 24 at 4 pm and will feature Charlie Zahm and Friends: the music of John Denver and great American Country.

If you enjoy the timeless Classic Country songs of Johnny Cash, the great cowboy ballads of Marty Robbins, and songs like “Rocky Mountain High,” then you will love our Salute to Classic Country and John Denver tonight! Enjoy as guitarist-singer Charlie Zahm, fiddler Tad Marks, guitarist Steve Hobson take you down dusty trails, over snow-capped ridges, through the Red River Valley and the Streets of Laredo! Classic Country and John Denver hits at the bandshell—hope to see you there! Lots of space available across the grounds for social distancing. info: performers.raa@gmail.com

Tickets are $15 for the general public or $10 for Roxbury Arts Alliance members.

On May 15 at 6 pm Joe Ferrara will perform songs of Bobby Darin. Come hear hits such as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Tickets are $15 for the general public or $10 for Roxbury Arts Alliance members.

On June 2 at 7 pm Roxbury Arts Alliance will welcome the extraordinary vocal talents of Rhonda Denet, who, accompanied by the Silver Fox Songs Trio, will perform a collection of Motown and soul classics. You’ll enjoy hits by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as well as tunes by Martha Reeves, Mary Wells, Gladys Knight, and others. Through the music, the magic, and the message, there is bound to be something for everyone. Tickets are $15 for the general public or $10 for Roxbury Arts Alliance members.

Tickets are available through the Arts Alliance website at www.roxburyartsalliance.org.