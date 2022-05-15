Roxbury High School Football Names New Coach, Former Gael Ryan Roumes 

By: Jerry del Priore

When longtime legendary Roxbury High School Football Head Coach Cosmo LoRusso had announced his retirement from the coaching ranks and teaching as of June, the search began for his successor.

What Athletic Director Stuart Mason landed on was a true, through and through Gael, former Roxbury Football defensive back Ryan Roumes, who graduated in 2011.

“We hired Ryan Roumes and are really excited about the direction he has for the program,” Mason said.

Roumes said he feels he is the perfect fit for the Gaels Football program.

“I’m a Roxbury guy,” said Roumes, who is also a fifth grade teacher in the Roxbury school system. “I played for Coach LoRusso. I never imagined I’d be in this position. I thought Coach LaRusso would be coaching there forever. But if there was going to be a new coach to step in, it was going to be me.”

Roumes is no stranger to the coaching ranks. He has coached the girls’ basketball team for the last two seasons. But, with the time-consuming football coaching demands, he said he is prepared to dedicate countless hours of his time and effort to the historically successful gridiron program. He knows full well that LoRusso’s 167-122 record and two sectional titles will not be easy to match, by no means.

However, Roumes said he is not looking to reinvent the wheel, no, just put his own official stamp on the program while giving every inch of his fiber to continue to make the Gaels a football force in Morris County and New Jersey at large.

Come Friday nights in the fall, he said it will be full tilt, pedal to the metal for his boys, bar none.

“There are going to be many things different in what you see, but a similar (winning) formula,” the 28-year-old said.

Moreover, Roxbury Football means a great deal to him, and he will work to instill that same steadfast pride and relentless drive for the program that he displayed while tossing his body around the playing fields for Coach LoRusso.

“If you’re not willing to put that time in, you can’t expect to win come Friday night, ” said Roumes, who served as a water boy for the team as a kid. “I am proud to say I was a Roxbury Football player. I have that tough Roxbury mindset. I took that to college (Division I Marist). I bleed blue and gold. I have a passion for the town, I have passion for this program.”

And when the season kicks off in the autumn, what type of squad will Roxbury fans see?

“You’re going to get a tough, gritty, competitive team,” Roumes said with conviction. “We were young last year. There were sophomores that played (last year). Now, we have a lot of juniors stepping up into big roles. We have guys fighting for spots. That’s exciting to see. We have a lot of competitive guys,” adding that the competition should bring out the best in his hungry players.

There is no doubt that Roumes and the Gaels will be prepared and ready for football when the time comes.