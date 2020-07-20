Roxbury Honors Top Students in Graduating Class of 2020

The Roxbury High School honored the top ten students in the class of 2020 virtually on June 11th. These students will graduate with the highest academic averages this year. In addition to the students, the district recognized the teachers those students felt contributed most to their educational success. Each year families of the honorees are invited to accompany their children to a dinner and reception in the dining hall at Roxbury High School. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person dinner wasn’t possible.

Instead, like much of the end-of-year celebrations this year, the district held a virtual recognition where honored students and teachers shared kind words, best wishes, a few memories, and thanks to each other for the impact they have had on each other’s lives and the Roxbury community.

Students honored this year were Lauren Tom, Sarah Attieh, Nicholas Hefferle, Fiona Sparano, Arjana Goroveci, Olivia Rebernik, Melissa Priester, William Nagie, Emily Stanich, and Kenji Onari.

The teachers those students felt contributed most to their educational success were Laura Schmidt, James Connolly, Nolan Erickson, Dirk Kelly, Nicole Barbato-Connolly, Robin Dunn, Maria Rispoli, Amanda Nicol, Diane Naugle-Douglas, and Reid Meeker.

Future plans for each student include moving on to institutions of higher learning in the fall.

This year’s Valedictorian Lauren Tom will be headed to Cornell University to study mechanical engineering with the career goal of working in the mechanical or aerospace industry. This year’s Salutatorian, Sarah Attieh will head to the University of Delaware to study hospitality business management with the career goal of being an event planner or coordinator.

Nicholas Hefferle will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he’ll be studying nuclear engineering. He plans to find a career that is enjoyable and sustainable while Fiona Sparano will head to Clemson University in the fall where she plans to study microbiology. Emily Stanich will head to the University of Pittsburgh to study biological sciences with the hope of becoming a pediatric oncologist.

Another five of the top ten will stay here in New Jersey to continue their education. Arjana Goroveci will be joining the Honors Program at The College of New Jersey as a political science major with the goal of becoming a lawyer. Olivia Rebernik will be attending Rutgers University to study environmental science and plans to work with renewable energy and fuels and do research across the globe while Melissa Priester will attend Ramapo College of New Jersey to study nursing and plans to become a pediatric nurse. William Nagie will be attending the New Jersey Institute of Technology to major in mathematical science so he can pursue a career in finance while Kenji Onari will be attending Stevens Institute of Technology to study chemical engineering with the plan of working with a pharmaceutical company.

We wish all of these students the best of luck with their bright futures! Make Roxbury proud!