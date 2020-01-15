Roxbury HS becomes first certified district in NJ for Stop the Bleed

Members of the Roxbury High School staff became the first certified trainers in New Jersey for Stop the Bleed.

Roxbury High School’s Health and Physical Education teachers and lead nurse took part in an intense two-day training by a military veteran from Velumcore and Dr. Jay Rosenberg from Cornell Medical Center. Their training ended with the first students in Roxbury becoming certified.

All Roxbury High School students and staff will be certified in the Homeland Security developed program in the future.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before