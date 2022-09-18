Roxbury School District Names New Director of Security

By Steve Sears

With much news in the world being broadcast about shootings, the Roxbury school district continues to take strong, excellent measures to see its teachers, students, and others who spend time inside and outside of their buildings are protected.

James Monaghan, Jr., on Wednesday, July 20, was named the Roxbury School District’s new director of security.

Monaghan replaces James Simonetti, who resigned effective July 30, 2022.

Monaghan has much experience in the field of law enforcement. “I have 30 years experience as a police officer in East Hanover. I was a Captain there and I began an Emergency Service Unit. We trained in the local schools as well as Hanover Park High School. We had extensive training with the F.B.I. and Morris County Sheriff’s C.E.R.T. team. The training and experience really made us prepare for the day no one hopes ever happens. I helped develop and implement the safety procedures for the East Hanover School system. The police department partnered with the Superintendent and Principals. It is a great relationship,” he states proudly.

When asked if he plans on implementing anything new with regard to school security, Monaghan first lauds the excellent system and procedures he received when assuming his new role. “I have to say (retired Police Chief) James Simonetti and Superintendent, Loretta Radulic have done outstanding work with our Camera System and Access Control. The partnerships with Police, Fire and E.M.S. are already in place. Our security team is mostly retired police officers who have served their communities for 25 years. They have had the training and experience to respond to emergencies, and are great people as well. I don’t feel there is a need for any sweeping changes, but we can build off what is already here. I would like to see the physical security presence increased around the district.”

The Roxbury Board of Education voted approval for Monaghan’s appointment, and he is a former school Board member, so he sees things from the perspectives of both that realm and law enforcement. “With my experience as a Board member in Roxbury, you get an understanding from all sides: the students, employees, and taxpayers as a whole,” Monaghan says. “People expect that their children can be safe at school, employees expect to be safe at school, and the taxpayer expects you will do your job in a cost effective manner. As a police officer, protecting the schools is one of your most important jobs.”

According to Monaghan, the challenges remain the same: protecting everyone from both inside and outside threats. “Security to some people can be an inconvenience, but it is necessary,” he says. “There is a problem in our country with mental illness and easy access to weapons that is a danger to our schools and society as a whole. We need to train for those threats and be ready to respond.”

Monaghan says there are key ways that the community itself (parents, students, teachers, etc.) can aid his team’s efforts. “What I would ask is if your child tells you about a threat, call the police. Take those threats seriously. Let the police investigate. The Roxbury Police will engage the school district right away. You don’t want to say, ‘I wish I said something.” For parents, don’t be upset if you are asked to sign in and show I.D. at a school if you are picking up your child. Drop off areas for items your child forgets are in the lobby at all schools. You will not be given access to walk the item down to the classroom. The community can aid us by following the security procedures at each school. Please be careful driving in and around our schools, and please cooperate with our security officers. They can be easily identified with their security shirts. For our teachers, I would ask that they review our security plans and take all drills seriously.”

Monaghan, a life long Roxbury resident, and his wife Christine have four children, Jimmy, Paige, Grace, and Nolan. “They all had wonderful experiences in the Roxbury School District,” Monaghan attests. “Our teachers, coaches, and staff are wonderful people. Watching our children grow up in Roxbury has been amazing. I want everyone to have the same experience that my family has had in a safe and secure environment.”

He then closes with, “Go Gaels!”