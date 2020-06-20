Roxbury Student-Athletes Sign NCAA Division Letters

It’s another great day to be Gael! Earlier this month, Roxbury High School held a virtual celebratory letter signing for ten student-athletes moving on to compete in athletics at the NCAA collegiate level.

Roxbury Athletic Director Stuart Mason shared, “Only about seven percent of high school athletes have the opportunity to play a varsity sport in college.”

Congratulations to the following Gaels for signing their NCAA commitment letters:

Lauren Byrne – Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham Park (Women’s Soccer) Meagan Byrne – DeSales University (Women’s Soccer) Tony Cacopardo – Centenary University (Softball) Lauren Ernst – Montclair University (Women’s Soccer) Hana Johnston – Drew University (Field Hockey) Travis Kerr – DeSales University (Baseball) Camryn Lang – Lock Haven University (Softball) Jacob Martinelli – Misericordia University (Men’s Lacrosse) Kersti Svenningsen – Muhlenberg University (Softball) Autumn-Brook Tucker – College of New Jersey (Women’s Swimming)

These student-athletes are joining the nationally recognized programs, many for Division 3 programs in six different sports.