Roxbury Summer Concert Series Presents The Silver Starlite Orchestra

The Silver Starlite Orchestra has been performing for over 25 years. This wonderful 20-piece big band features vocalists and has kept to that authentic “Big Band formula” with just the right combination of instrumentation and many original charts. Join the Roxbury Arts Alliance on August 27th at 7:00pm and September 3rd at 7:00pm.

Event 1 link: http://roxburyartsalliance.org/event/silver-starlite-orchestra-20200827/

Event 2 link: http://roxburyartsalliance.org/event/silver-starlite-orchestra-20200903/