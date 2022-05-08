Roxbury’s Sunflower Project: ‘We Stand with Ukraine’

Roxbury Township elementary schools used sunflower crafts to show love and support for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower ties us all to the Ukrainian people so naturally the students at Franklin, Jefferson, Kennedy, and Nixon were happy to take part in the sunflower project.

Both Jefferson Preschool Teacher Patti Klein and Art Teacher Sandra Mueller at Jefferson School shared, “It says something about a culture when their national flower is the sunflower.”

Both educators along with Jefferson School Principal Melissa Cosgrove agreed they wanted a way for the school community to show support and empathy for Ukraine.

Mueller, the elementary art teacher at Jefferson and Kennedy created a sunflower craft project for her elementary schools. Dina Calabro, the elementary art teacher at Franklin and Nixon created a different version of the sunflower craft with her K-4 students and added the message of “Together we can change the world”.

The sunflower-project created a sense of community, kindness, and love throughout the schools. When you think about it, a gesture of kindness and support never goes unnoticed and the entire school community embraces the sentiments of Helen Keller as she reflected on the power of sunflower, “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It’s what the sunflowers do.”