Rx med drop

A total of 140 pounds of medications were picked up from the Police Department at the recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for destruction. The medications had been disposed of in the drug drop box in the Police Department lobby, 5 Brophy Lane, over the past year. Residents may use the drop box 24/7/365 to dispose of any unwanted medications. Medicines should be disposed of in their original container. Liquids should remain sealed in the original container. If the original container is submitted, remove the prescription label if it contains any personal identifying information. This program is anonymous. No questions will be asked nor requests for identification will be made. Syringes and sharps are not accepted.​