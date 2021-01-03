SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH LAUNCHES A NEW ONLINE SERIES: LET’S TALK HEALTH

Saint Clare’s Health announces a new online series, “Let’s Talk Health,” beginning on Thursday, January 7 at 7 pm, which will provide the community with accurate, reliable, and current information on COVID, Vaccines, and COVID-Related Health Issues.

The online talk series, hosted by Brian Finestein, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Clare’s Health, features Saint Clare’s expert physicians discussing topics, such as COVID and Transmission, Vaccine Safety and Delivery, Post COVID Recovery for Lungs and Heart, Mental Health Challenges for Adults and Children, Pregnancy During COVID, and more.

According to Brian Finestein, “This unique series provides relevant and accurate information on COVID issues, as well as healthcare resources. Most importantly, members of the community can submit questions to be answered by a physician.”

The community is invited to register for the FREE events online, as well as submit their questions on saintclares.com. Topics, dates, and times are listed on their website.

Finestein continues, “Saint Clare’s Let’s Talk Health, also in a newsletter format, provides timely information and vital resources. For example, too often people are afraid to come to the Emergency Department when experiencing COVID symptoms. Saint Clare’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will come to your home for FREE, and access your condition through a series of tests. If you need to come to the Emergency Department, we will transport you. If not, you can be assured that you are taking the precautionary steps for your health. That is the type of valuable resources we are providing to the community.”

For more information, visit www.SaintClares.com.

About Saint Clare’s Health

Saint Clare’s Health is a CMS 5 Star Rated and an award-winning provider of compassionate care delivered with the latest technology, serving the communities of Morris, Sussex, and Warren counties. Its network of hospitals and healthcare facilities, include Denville Hospital, Dover Hospital, Behavioral Health Centers in Boonton, Denville, and Parsippany, and an Imaging Center in Parsippany, among other satellite locations.