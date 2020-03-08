Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner at Knights of Columbus in Pequannock

The Bishop Navagh Knights of Columbus in Pequannock will be holding their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 14 from 6 – 10 p.m. at their hall at 84 Lincoln Park Rd. in Pequannock. Cost is $40 for traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, pasta dish, desserts, coffee, soda, draft beer and wine. Irish and classic rock music by Liz Wojtal and the Next of Kin Band and the Passaic County Pipes and Drums. Call or text Mike Janke at 201-213-3910 for tickets or stop by the hall on Monday nights after 7 p.m.