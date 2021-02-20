Santa’s library elves 

Members of the Alfred Baumann Library staff and the Recreation Department lent a helping hand to Santa this Christmas. They provided a Santa mailbox outside the Library for local children to deposit their letters to facilitate their delivery to the North Pole. About 120 letters were dropped off. The week before Christmas, kids received a special package in the mail with a reply from Santa. The parent of the child pictured above with his letter said, “The look on his face was priceless! So thankful for this – especially right now. The kids need every bit of happiness they can hold on to.” The Borough agreed, and sends its thanks to Santa’s elves who helped make this program a success.​​