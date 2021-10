Scenthound, a wellness-based dog grooming concept, held its ribbon-cutting event September 28 with the help of Denville Mayor, Tom Andes. The rain could not dampen the excitement of the event for all involved.

The new Denville location was opened by local owners Marni and Dave Denenberg at 3056 NJ-10 W in the Shoppes at Union Hill. This is Marni’s first “Scenter” in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.