Scouts Build Bat Boxes

The Cub Scouts of Pack 31 of Woodland Park recently put together six bat houses, which were donated to the Borough for placement along the Morris Canal and in the parks in town. The hope is that the houses will foster bats living here; since bats eat mosquitoes, with the overall goal being to reduce the mosquito population.

Assistant Den Leader Magge McCurrie suggested building the bat houses as the Pack’s fall service project. The most credit goes to Bob Hojnacki, of Clifton, who donated the materials and spent an entire Saturday making the kits from pieces of plywood with Webelos Scouts Nekolaus Saldutti (Bob’s grandson) and John Brost, Jr. Mr. Hojnacki also led the Cubs in putting together the kits.

“We’re very proud of our Cub Scouts and our adult leaders. We really try to encourage them to help their community, and this project gave them an opportunity to do that, to build something from wood using tools, and to assist with conservation. Best of all, the Scouts learned a lot and had a lot of fun doing it, which is our primary goal as leaders,” said Cubmaster John Brost, Sr.​