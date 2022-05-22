Secure Shredding and Food Drive at Packanack Community Church

The Packanack Community Church is sponsoring a safe and secure document shredding on Saturday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine, in the church parking lot located at 120 Lake Drive East, Wayne.

Additionally, the church will be conducting a drive-by food drop-off in conjunction with its shredding event in order to restock non-perishable food items in the food pantries that serve those in need in our greater Wayne area.

Volunteers will be on hand to unload your boxed or paper-bagged items for shredding and to receive your food donations.

Shredding fees are $8 per standard-sized box or bag or $40 for any other amount of paper.

All proceeds will benefit the programs and missions of the church.

Further information: contact Jim Ritter, 973-694-6648, or email, jritter41@aol.com