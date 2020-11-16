Senior Nick Busciglio Is Ready to Bring His Talents to The Valley Echo 

Carissa Canzona ’21

Nick Busciglio is one of three new seniors to join the Valley Echo staff this year. Busciglio was extremely interested in taking the class, since he feels it not only will help him improve his writing skills, but also provide a glimpse into what professional journalism is like.

Busciglio is a very active student within Passaic Valley. He is a member of the National Art Honors Society and discovered his passion for videography and photography after recording the girls’ basketball games. “Ms. Vasa was my Photography teacher last year and she really inspired me to think outside the box in many real life situations,” Busciglio said.

One of the most rewarding classes Busciglio has taken at PV was Ms. Dellanno’s Gender Studies class last year. “I was a part of the first ever gender studies class at PV taught by Ms.Dellanno and she helped me and my peers to be more aware of gender norms in society today,” Busciglio said. “The class held a lot of important discussions and I would recommend it to everyone.” He feels that the class has helped him find his voice and is hoping to intertwine that with his writing for the Valley Echo this year.

Busciglio plans on furthering his education at a university after he graduates, but doesn’t necessarily know where his path is headed. “My future is still undecided, but that’s part of the journey,” he said. Busciglio has a lot to offer The Valley Echo this year and we are excited to see how he utilizes his talents providing for the Passaic Valley community.