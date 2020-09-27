September 28,2020 Online issue Hometown

|
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
OPINION The Hyperbolic, Hyperpartisan Atlantic Magazine
BY TIM GRAHAM The Atlantic launched a fall-campaign fusillade with anonymous sources claiming President Donald Trump callously trashed America’s war dead as “losers” and “suckers,” and it is being celebrated by the pro-Biden news media. Read More
Get growing this fall gardening season (BPT) –
The changing season offers a new opportunity to grow fall-friendly plants. Gardening is a great way to decorate your space with beautiful blooms, grow fresh vegetables that produce delicious cool season harvests, and is a safe, healthy activity to engage in while practicing social distancing and enjoying the outdoors. Read More
Solving the Challenge of Math Class This School Year
(StatePoint) Math can be one of the toughest subjects to conquer, even in a typical school year. In today’s unusual learning environment, new challenges are presenting themselves to teachers and students alike. Read More
Free Open-Air Concert Oct. 11 at Malapardis Park in Whippany
The celebrated Hanover Wind Symphony will present a patriotic open-air concert called “America Strong!” on Sunday, October 11, at 2 p.m., at Malapardis Park, 191-225 Malapardis Road, in Cedar Knolls. The concert is free and open to the public. Read More
Rhino Theatre to Host Public Reading of Louisa Vilardi’s Play, Tough Love
Rhino Theatre presents a public reading of Tough Love, a new play in development written by playwright Louisa Vilardi. Read More
Nuts: The President Who Was Unfit for Service
Mark Shields is off. The following is a column by Jeff Robbins.
On the morning of Dec. 22, 1944, German soldiers waving white flags approached American troops defending the Belgian city of Bastogne against the Nazi counterattack known as the Battle of the Bulge. Read More
Kid-Friendly Recipes for At-Home Learning
(Family Features) During a school year that’s sure to be a new experience for students and parents alike, many of the everyday necessities, like eating breakfast and lunch, remain. Read More
Root Canal or Implant?
Root canal. The word itself tends to make patients grimace, but root canals have a good place within dentistry.
Quite often people will come to me requesting an implant over a root canal. They state reasons such as a previous root canal that failed, a root canaled tooth that fractured, or a bad story heard from a friend regarding a root canal that they had done. Read More
