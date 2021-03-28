Sign up Now for Preschool Tuition Assistance

Many local families have been impacted financially as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Preschool Advantage is here to help and continues to accept applications for tuition assistance for children to attend its partner preschools for the school year beginning in September 2021. Children must be 3- or 4-years old by October 1, 2021. April 3 is the next deadline for parents who qualify to receive financial help to place their child in a preschool classroom.

Preschool Advantage partners with 28 preschools in Morris and Somerset counties to provide a quality preschool education for families who could otherwise not afford it. We want to prepare children for a lifetime of learning that will create a better world for them, their families, and the community.

While there are federally funded programs to cover the cost of preschool for families living below the poverty line, many other families can’t afford early education due to the high cost of living in this region. Preschool Advantage is committed to giving children the opportunity to attend preschool and thus equalize the gap between lower income families and affluent families.

To apply for assistance, please visit www.preschooladvantage.org, call (973) 532-2501, or email program@preschooladvantge.org.