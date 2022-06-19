Sister Cities: East Hanover, New Jersey, Meet East Hanover, Pennsylvania 

Photos courtesy of East Hanover Township (Dauphin County)

By Steve Sears

East Hanover, Pennsylvania of Dauphin County promises some nice things to do and see. Much like its sister city of East Hanover, New Jersey, there are a lot of places to travel to both in and outside of the township where you’ll enjoy spending your time. You will be glad you came.

Also, East Hanover, Pennsylvania has an abundance of historic sites to visit, but is also interesting in that is has a neighboring East Hanover Township, but it in a different county. Here’s the brief explanation and abbreviated timeline. Dauphin County was formed in 1785 from the Lancaster County, and in 1813 Lebanon County was formed from the reduction of Dauphin County. Both East Hanovers have distinct governing bodies, school districts, and tax structures, and perhaps in the future the “Sister Cities” column will highlight likewise the Lebanon County East Hanover. Until now, with occasional mention here about the latter, we’ll stay in the Dauphin County location.

Rebecca Oller, Vice Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for East Hanover, Pennsylvania, say its best. “I love this township, its people, its history, its character, its atmosphere. No, it is not perfect…but it is perfect for me!”

Oller has been a resident of the about 6,000-resident, approximately 39 square mile township since the 1970s, so her sung praises are well heeded. The Dauphin County East Hanover is much bigger than its Morris County “sister,” which claims just about eight square miles of real estate. However, New Jersey’s East Hanover clocks has about 11,000 residents in the community. East Hanover, New Jersey is about 25 miles from Newark and New York City, while East Hanover, Pennsylvania is approximately 12 miles east of Harrisburg, its state capitol. Nearby is everything Hershey, including Hershey Park, Hershey Park Stadium, and Hershey Park Arena. Routes 22, 81, and 443 cut through the heart of East Hanover, Pennsylvania, while routes 280 and 10 slice through East Hanover, New Jersey at its northern and southern ends.

A visit to East Hanover will be history buffs 102 historical sites to see. Among them are the Gingrich One-Room Schoolhouse, which was built in the late 1800s and is one of ten one-room schoolhouses in the township. The Old Hanover Presbyterian Churchyard, also known as the “Old English Graveyard,” was established in 1736, and is listed in the state Registry of Historical Sites. A stroll through the cemetery reveals the burial sites of veterans who fought in the French & Indian War, the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and the Civil War. Also of note are the three stones houses of the Todd brothers, also a favorite for tourists. The historic John Todd House, built in 1772, is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, and the David Todd house and James Todd house were built in 1784 and 1788 respectively.

Dining spots in East Hanover are limited, but there are some nice places to dine. There are options at the Hollywood Casino at the Penn National Race Course, and at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg – located in the community of Grantville within East Hanover – also a nice lodging option. The latter has the Great American Grille and the Winner’s Circle Saloon, while the former is home to the Final Cut Steakhouse and Barstool Sportsbook. Nearby as well are Italian Delight and La Casa Bianca, both right off of Route 81. For additional lodging, there’s the Hampton Inn of Grantville\Harrisburg\Hershey, the award-winning Red Umbrella Bed & Breakfast, also in Grantville, and The Inn at Westwynd Farm in Hummelstown.

As for additional activity in the township and nearby, nature plays a huge role. Almost 12 miles of the 140-mile multiuse Horse-Shoe Trail originating in Valley Forge traverses the township, and in the northern part of East Hanover a tiny portion of the Appalachian Trail is accessible. A nature park is also being developed near the municipal park area in the township. Highly recommended is traveling outside of East Hanover for a view of the dam and waterway at DeHart Reservoir, and a visit to 230-acre Memorial Lake State Park in East Hanover of Lebanon County. Boating and kayaking are popular things to do here as well as picnicking, and a stroll along the picturesque dam and outskirts of Memorial Lake will be refreshing.

To learn more about East Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, visit www.easthanovertwpdcpa.org.