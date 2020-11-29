SOCIAL DISTANCE LEARNING AT THE ALBROOK SCHOOL

Montessori students have freedom of movement and make independent decisions about how and where they can set up their workspace. Some students prefer to sit at a desk/table while others prefer to work on the rug. Either way, they are comfortable and a safe physical distance from their classmates.

The Albrook School, founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school. We serve children, ages two through twelve. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools. It is guided by the Montessori philosophy of assisting each child in developing his/her potentialities to the fullest. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

If you would like more information or to make an appointment for a personal tour, please call Lisa Perez at 908-580-0661 or email lperez@albrookschool.org.