Special Memorial Day tribute to a local fallen soldier

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st, The life of Cpl Hayden Harris will be honored.

Cpl Harris was kidnapped and then returned to Byram where he was murdered for no reason. He was 20 years old. His killer is currently in prison awaiting trial.

Project Help will be participating in the memorial ceremony for Cpl. Hayden Harris who was kidnapped and murdered in Byram. The ceremony will be held at the All Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 30 Flanders Road in Budd Lake, next to the historic Seward Mansion at the entrance of Turkey Brook Park.

.

Memorial Day ceremonies will take place beginning at 10:30 am.

Project Help will be at the ceremony at 9am with their mobile closet and will be open from 9–1pm to provide free clothing to military personnel, veterans and their families. If you know of someone who will benefit from their services, please pass on the information.

The All Veterans Memorial was created to honor all men and women who served, are serving and will serve in the United States Armed Forces.

Project Help is a local 501c3 organization whose mission is to support military, veterans and their families in times of need. Visit us athttps://projectHlep.us or call 973-875-2068 for other information.