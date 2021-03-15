Spelling bee winners 

The Woodland Park School District’s second annual spelling bee was recently held using the Scripps National Spelling Bee online testing platform. Sixth grader Joaquin Vila was named school-level champion and will move on to the North Jersey Spelling Bee! Please join us in wishing Joaquin the best of luck in the next level of the competition. Eighth grader Lily Aspirany and seventh grader Crismarly Fernandez tied for second place in the local spelling bee. All winners received Scripps Spelling Bee headphones. Vila also received a trophy. Memorial School Principal Mr. Scholtz and District Supervisor of Language Arts Mrs. Castrovinci delivered the prizes to the winners.​