Spirit of Americanism Award Goes to AVM

By: Megan Roche

The All Veteran’s Memorial is a memorial for everyone in the community and that statement comes directly from the founder of the memorial herself, Charlie Uhrmann.

“Though my name appears on the Spirit of Americanism Award itself, the acknowledgement symbolizes the compassion and generosity of multiple communities throughout Morris County. Without their support, our efforts would have produced little fruit. As for my role in leading these campaigns, I was simply a conduit of opportunity. We live in a remarkable community that clearly cares,” Uhrmann shares.

If there were a definition of the spirit of Americanism, it truly is the AVM and all that they do for veterans, past, present, and future.

Take for example, the efforts that began in 2004.

“The All Veterans Memorial created an outreach division called Morris County Cares and the All Veterans Alliance. We began sending relief packages to our warriors in January 2004; many of which were specific requests from those fighting the Global War on Terror. Among the many things we sent to Iraq; e.g. hygiene, boots, game systems and movies, we also sent small items that our warriors could carry in their pockets to give away to local children. This program created wonderful opportunities for our young warriors to feel good and to build positive relations with the Iraqi people,” Uhrmann recalled.

The All Veterans Memorial was also especially helpful during the Iraqi Bridging Campaign, sending medical and school supplies and baby and clothing items to orphanages around the country. The projects continued from that point on, and not just for active servicemembers abroad. Uhrmann and the members of the community rallied behind our veterans at home, helping to provide backpacks and supplies for homeless veterans.

“At the same time of the Bridging Campaign and beyond, we constructed and delivered 10,000 severe weather backpacks to homeless servicemen and women and their canine companions. The campaign was called Helping Homeless Heroes / Helping Homeless Hounds,” Uhrmann says.

While the veterans are of utmost importance, equally as important is educating the younger generations about the great sacrifice that many of these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines have given to a grateful nation. Boy Scout Troop 249 has participated in the Memorial Day services at the All Veterans Memorial for the last five years.

“As a result of our participation, many of our scouts have gained an interest in and better understanding of past conflicts and the sacrifice of veterans. Thanks to Charlie’s tireless work ethic and commitment to veterans, the people of Mount Olive have a memorial that everyone can be proud of. Charlie has taken a step back from the spotlight, ensuring that the memorial and veterans are put first,” Robert Brauman, Treasurer for Troop 249 shared in a letter.

The Boy Scouts are not the only ones benefitting. Forming a partnership with the Air Force JROTC division at Mount Olive High School, the cadets are engaged in and constantly helping out with any of Uhrmann’s requests.

“Mount Olive Township and the town of Flanders is absolutely blessed to have such a patriot in Charlie Uhrmann who exudes the true definition of Americanism. She has created for all of us not only venues to celebrate and remember, but also tangible opportunities to give and serve,” says Brian M. Dickenson, Lt Col, Ret, USAF, and Robert S. Bedell, CMSgt, Ret, USAF, teachers of the AFJROTC program at Mount Olive High School.

Even a pandemic couldn’t stop those in the community from giving back to those who served. During the holiday season of 2020 and 2021, the All Veteran’s Memorial team donated sterile holiday gift bags to those servicemen and women who resided in state operated veteran retirement homes. There is not one time of the year that these men and women are forgotten about.

For Uhrmann, the generosity from the Mount Olive community and beyond allow her to continue her mission of memorializing those who have passed, celebrating those who are still living and serving, and inspiring the youth of tomorrow to honor those who will come, long after she is gone.

“I could never have done this without the love and support of our community.”

The 2020-2021 Spirit of Americanism award was presented to Uhrmann in June 2021 from the American Legion Department of New Jersey.