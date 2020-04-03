Spring into Action with Computer Classes  at NCJW/Essex Center for Women in May

Spring is in the air and what better way to welcome the season than with computer classes at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women. Basic EXCEL will begin on Monday May 4th and is scheduled to run for six sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and Intro to WORD will begin on Tuesday May 5th and is scheduled to run for six sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. These classes are open to all women regardless of religious affiliation who want to improve their skills for job positions or who would just like to learn for their own personal use. There is an $85 fee per course. Classes are held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women 70 South Orange Avenue, Suite 120, Livingston and registration is required.

The Center for Women also offers low-cost career services for women who would like to enter or re-enter the workforce. Additional free services are available for displaced homemakers. A displaced homemaker is defined as a woman who has lost her primary source of income due to divorce, separation, or the death/disability of a spouse. The Career Services Program offers one-on-one job counseling, as well as seminars in career choices, resume writing, job search strategies, and interview techniques. For further information and to register for these or other programs call the Center for Women at (973) 994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Please inquire about reduced fees and waivers.

The National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County Section, and the State of NJ Department of Children and Families Division on Women fund the Displaced Homemaker Program at the Center for Women.

The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is a nonsectarian, nonprofit community service sponsored by the NCJW Essex County Section that works to improve the quality of life for women, children, families, and the elderly through a variety of programs regardless of religious affiliation including career coaching, computer classes, self-empowerment workshops, and legal consultations. Lesley Greenstein of Summit is President of NCJW/Essex and Andrea Mintz of Livingston is Vice President of the Center for Women.