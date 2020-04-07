Spring Programs from Washington Township Recreation

Fitness & Exercise Classes

Our Fitness program is not a destination it is a way of life. They are fast, convenient, and affordable. So why not come and join one of the classes offered by Washington Township Recreation and our certified fitness instructors. The exercise/fitness classes are scheduled for 7-9 week the sessions.

Let’s “Move it on Monday’s”. Walking is great for weight loss, but the benefits go far beyond—from higher energy and better mood to stress relief, creativity boost, and more.

Come walk or stroll with Washington Township Recreation Dept. as you “Get Your Walk On!” scheduled for Monday’s through June 1, 2020 from 9am-9:45am at the Rock Spring Park walking path.

“Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can.” Come join Washington Township Recreation and Black Butterfly Studio as we present “Art of Emotional Healing.”

We will be painting a 10×10 canvas on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 12:30pm.

“Girls Rock” Yoga classes are suitable for everyone ages 9-13, and will consist of a series of strengthening, relax breathing, meditation exercise, games, making connections with their peers, and a fun activity to be offered at each class beginning on April 6th-May 18th.

Saturday Spring Soccer Clinic (Ages 3-9)

Want a great way to introduce young children to soccer in a short camp format of fun games? This popular program involves soccer based activities, promotes the development of motor skills, encourages group interaction and is an excellent form of exercise begins on April 18th- June 6th.

Washington Township Recreation Dept. is having a FREE educational workshop along with Kimberly Cacciabeve; Caregiver & Disability Coordinator from County of Morris Dept. of Human Services.

Come out and join us to see what services your county has to offer.

