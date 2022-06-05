Summer Concert Series at Laurelwood Arboretum

A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum, in partnership with the Wayne Public Library and the Broadfoot & Broadfoot – A Collection of Fine Art, will present a series of three, FREE, outdoor summer concerts at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive in Wayne. The first concert, featuring the eco-oriented woodwind quintet, “Englewinds,” will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 2 pm. (The rain date is Sunday, June 19.) They will perform in front of the Robbers Roost sculpture at location #1 on the Sculpture Trail map. Concert attendees should bring a blanket or lawn chair. No food or alcoholic beverages are permitted.

The concert will also be livestreamed. To enjoy it via Zoom register at: https://waynepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup

Englewinds is a woodwind quintet whose players are committed to exploring connections between music and nature. Members of the ensemble include Marcia Hankle (flute), Mitch Kriegler (clarinet), Atusko Sato (bassoon) and RJ Kelley (horn). The group has performed at Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic, Mostly Mozart, American Classical Orchestra, American Ballet Theater and New York City Opera; on Broadway; and at many other venues throughout the area. Their program will include music by Dawn Avery, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Malcolm Arnold, Eric Ewazen, Sarah Davol and others.

Additional concerts are scheduled for Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 pm (rain date July 21) featuring OCD Band of rock ‘n roll performers and Thursday, August 17 at 6:30 pm (rain date August 31) with Abel Mireles & LatiNext and their Mexican folk music and jazz.

For additional information, please contact Patty Slezak, WPL Reference Librarian at: slezakp@waynepubliclibrary.org or call 973-694-4272 x5401.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is the non-profit organization that helps preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. A Sculpture Trail, which showcases 15 unique works of art placed throughout the arboretum, is curated by Scott Broadfoot of Broadfoot & Broadfoot, A Collection of Fine Art, located in Boonton, New Jersey.