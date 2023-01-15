Summit Bodybuilder Empowered to Build Others Up 

By Jillian Risberg

IFBB pro and four-time Mr. Olympia competitor Jason Arntz has had a storied career and currently encourages healthy performance with his own line of sports supplements.

“I am a big believer in this. All the products I create and sell now are a variation of what I used to use during my years as an athlete,” Arntz says. “I primarily focus on creating supplements that help you perform and recover better, also ones to help metabolism and lose body fat.”

The bodybuilder learned more and more about components used in dietary supplements as the sport supplement industry evolved.

This enabled Arntz to have a wider range and better variety of ingredients to use in his competition preparations.

Who better to guide you in your journey to health than an IFBB pro with knowledge of the human body and how to improve performance?

According to the bodybuilder, his greatest moments in the sport were winning the overall National Championship and being on the Mr. Olympia stage.

“Both were amazing and equally satisfying,” says the I-Prevail CEO, adding that he found juggling work, providing for a family, being a husband and father, and competing all at once challenging. “It’s a very demanding sport and leaves you physically and emotionally drained.”

He trained hard and used to brutalize himself in the gym — engaging in beyond failure training, forced reps and pre-exhaustion training methods.

“My diet was always strict, following a high protein, low carb and low fat diet,” the bodybuilder says. “I still eat the same way but my training is not as crazy as it used to be.”

He doesn’t know if it’s the bodybuilding mindset or just his mindset but Arntz has always been a focused, disciplined hard worker — driven to succeed and eager to learn from his mistakes.

“I believe this mindset is what helps me succeed in all I do,” the I-Prevail CEO says, including his look; that made him so marketable.



The National Champ says he had a symmetrical, balanced physique with enough muscle to be at the top of his game, while also fortunate enough to photograph well and the ability to sell magazines.

“I was a blond haired, all-American rugged looking guy,” Arntz says that played well with fans and landed him on five magazine covers worldwide.



He competed with full intention from 19 to 40-years-old, now promotes the NPC Muscle Beach (National Qualifier) Championship in New Jersey and owns that Sport Supplement Company.



He was always an athlete and loved to compete. Arntz played football for 11 years and wrestled for six. At 15 he transitioned into bodybuilding — inspired by pictures of bodybuilders he saw in magazines, and knew right away he also wanted to take part in the sport and be a professional bodybuilder.

So he entered and won his first bodybuilding competition (Teenage Colonial America) at 16, then competed again at 19 and won Teenage Mr. NJ and Teenage Muscle Mania.

“I worked my way through the amateur ranks of the NPC from 20 to 24-years-old earning my National status,” says the I-Prevail CEO. “Then I won the NPC USA Championships in 1997, 1998 and the NPC Overall National Championship in 1998 and earned my pro card.”

Arntz went on to compete in IFBB and work his way up to competing four times in the Mr. Olympia competition from 2008-2011, taking 4th, 5th and 6th place.

Those experiences awakened the desire to learn all he could about diet, nutrition, training, supplementation and recovery, breakdowns of nutrients, how they work in your body, and how to manipulate them into working for sports performance.

Looking ahead, the bodybuilder says he wants to help his daughters be the best they can be in sports and school, continue to grow his business so his products are a household name and enjoy life with his wife.

“I thank her for her support in all I do, especially when we decided to become business owners,” the IFBB pro says, adding his daughters for continuing to inspire and impress him in their achievements.

For the I-Prevail CEO, it’s a fantastic feeling to be able to put together formulas that help athletes perform better, recover quicker and feel healthier.

“Every product I design has a purpose and a signature that makes it unique from anything else on the market.”



For more information, visit www.i-prevailsupps.com.