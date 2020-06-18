Sussex County Youth Orchestra Celebrates 2020 Seniors

We are so proud of our graduating seniors! Some of these young musicians have been with us since the age of 6 years. All of them are talented, intelligent and dedicated to the Sussex County Youth Orchestras. The planned Spring Concert 2020 was to feature our concertmaster, Ryan Nguyen, and our principal cellist, Natalie Ableson. Gerald and Dawn Tedesco have led this outstanding group of seniors and shared their knowledge of music and life with them from home to around the world. In turn, these students shared their zest for life and their enthusiasm. Each of these 20 seniors will be missed. We wish them luck as they begin a new chapter in their lives. Mount Olive Seniors include Ryan Nguyen, Nishit Pansare, Stacey Tang, Jessica Tang, and Sriram Venkatraman.