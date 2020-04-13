 Teens Lead Social Distancing and New Way to Worship God

To practice social distancing due to COVID-19, the Christian Drama School of New Jersey changed the way Good Friday worship has been done for the past 20 years. The popular Cross Carry and Good Friday Youth Worship Service was changed so that a great crowd would NOT follow the traditional 4 mile Cross Carry walk.

Instead of 35 teens taking turns helping one person who plays the role of Jesus carry the cross, the teen playing the role of Jesus, his sister, and the pastor carried the cross only 1 mile. Instead of the typical worship, teens practiced social distancing by rehearsing and performing through Zoom conferencing. They retold the story of the arrest, trial, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus by dancing and acting out the scriptures. The voice and movement of each teenager was recorded and edited together to create a totally new way to worship God this Good Friday.

Timmy Johnson, age 18, played the role of Jesus. His sister, Mary Johnson, and Rev. Kim Padfield Urbanik, helped Timmy carry the 12 foot long cross for 1 mile while maintaining social distancing. Rev. Urbanik is the founder and director of the Christian Drama School of New Jersey.