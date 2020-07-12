Temple Beth Tikvah Provides Zoom Events for Members and Community

Temple Beth Tikvah welcomes Cantor Intern Erica Rubin for Shabbats and High Holy Days

THOUGHTFUL THURSDAYS 7PM-8PM VIA ZOOM

8/13/20-HIDDEN JEWS OF NEW MEXICO PRESENTED BY RABBI MIN KANTROWITZ

8/20/20-THE KING, THE PROPHET AND THE WITCH PRESENTED BY RABBI JANET MADDEN Ph.D

8/27/20-HURRICANE KATRINA AND COVID-19 PRESENTED BY RABBI ROBERT LOEWY

For more information visit https://templebethtikvahnj.org/

Temple Beth Tikvah, literally our House of Hope, is a Reform Jewish congregation which has, since its founding in 1956, conducted its worship, its study, and its celebrations in a religiously traditional way. Constantly renewing itself based on Judaism’s eternal values, Temple Beth Tikvah remains steadfast as a:

House of Study (Torah): Education is the foundation of our tradition, and its teachings provide content and context for all that we do as individuals and as a congregation.

Our congregation also actively pursues gemilut hasadim, acts of kindness and social justice, striving toward tikkun olam, repair of the world.