Temple Beth Tikvah Provides Zoom Events for Members and Community

Temple Beth Tikvah welcomes Cantor Intern Erica Rubin for Shabbats and High Holy Days

THOUGHTFUL THURSDAYS 7PM-8PM VIA ZOOM

     8/13/20-HIDDEN JEWS OF NEW MEXICO PRESENTED BY RABBI MIN KANTROWITZ

     8/20/20-THE KING, THE PROPHET AND THE WITCH PRESENTED BY RABBI JANET MADDEN Ph.D

     8/27/20-HURRICANE KATRINA AND COVID-19 PRESENTED BY RABBI ROBERT LOEWY

For more information visit https://templebethtikvahnj.org/

Our Mission

Temple Beth Tikvah, literally our House of Hope, is a Reform Jewish congregation which has, since its founding in 1956, conducted its worship, its study, and its celebrations in a religiously traditional way. Constantly renewing itself based on Judaism’s eternal values, Temple Beth Tikvah remains steadfast as a:

  • House of Study (Torah): Education is the foundation of our tradition, and its teachings provide content and context for all that we do as individuals and as a congregation.
  • House of Worship (Avoda): Worship at home and in our synagogue offers connection to G-d. Jewish ritual, a source of spiritual uplift for individuals and for the congregation as a whole, sanctifies life’s joys and comforts us during life’s sorrows.
  • House of Gathering (Kehilah): Temple Beth Tikvah strives always to be a warm, welcoming, inclusive, and responsive community, a family of families, from generation to generation.

Our congregation also actively pursues gemilut hasadim, acts of kindness and social justice, striving toward tikkun olam, repair of the world.

