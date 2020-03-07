THE ALBROOK SCHOOL HELPS SOMERSET FOOD BANK

On Monday, January 20, spreading Love and Kindness was the theme of the The Albrook School’s January Spirit Day. The goal was to “See the Difference One Person Can Make”.

In the week prior to Spirit Day, the children’s discussions at circle time centered on acts of kindness. The children were asked to spread kindness towards each other and at home. At home, the children did chores to earn money to buy food items for the Somerset County Food Bank Backpack program. These activities engaged the children and helped them to understand what it is like to walk in another person’s shoes.

Last year the elementary students were able to make 200 food kits for the Somerset Food Bank. This year they surpassed that goal and were able to make 300 food kits which will be able to feed 806 children needing a nourishing meal!

The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school. We serve up to 200 children ages two through twelve. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and by the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools and follows the Montessori philosophy of assisting each child in developing each of his or her potentialities to the fullest. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ.

